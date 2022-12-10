This Huawei Smartwatch Can Store and Charge Your Earbuds

Huawei presented several new smartwatches and other wearables during its recent Chinese launch event.

Here are the details.

Huawei Watch Buds

Huawei Watch Buds, despite the name, can be used as a regular smartwatch, but it also features a screen that opens to reveal TWS earbuds. This watch has a 1.43-inch AMOLED screen that displays a 466 x 466px resolution. The stainless steel casing and the 22mm leather strap are available in both black and brown.

The smartwatch also supports SpO2 tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep and stress management. It can also screen for heart rate atrial fibrillation and ECG readings. There are 80 workout options and a multitude of watch faces to choose from.

The earbuds have AI noise cancellation for music and calls. The Watch Buds weigh 66.5g without the strap, while the earbuds weigh only 4 grams. The buds are IP54-rated, even though there is no official ingress protection because of its opening mechanism. BeiDou, GLONASS, and GPS positioning are all included as well.

Watch Buds runs HarmonyOS 3 with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Huawei claims that the watch and its buds can last for 3 days. The wireless earbuds can play music for 4 hours or call for 2.5 hours with noise cancellation off. The proprietary magnetic charger takes 100 minutes to fully charge the earbuds.

The Huawei Watch Buds are priced at $429 in China and are already available for sale there. There is no word yet on whether the product will be available worldwide.

Huawei Kids Watch 5x and 5x Pro

These kid watches have 1.6-inch AMOLED displays with a 360 x 320px resolution, dual cameras, and a rigged plastic case. The watchband can be removed and rotated 360° and there is a 5MP front and 8MP rear camera. A secondary monochrome display on the back of the Pro model can be used to save energy and is less distracting than its main screen.

The watch has cellular connectivity via a physical nano-SIM slot, Wi-Fi connectivity, and Bluetooth 4.2. Each watch has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The Kids Watch 5X’s dimensions are 56.3 mm x 43.58mm x 14.45mm. The Pro model, which is slightly thicker, weighs in at 78.7g and is 14.9mm thick. Both Kids Watch 5X models have IPX8 ratings.

The Huawei Watch Kids 5X Pro is priced at $286. It comes in purple or black, while the Kids 5X model sells for $230. It’s available in pink and white.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro Collector’s Edition

Finally, the Watch GT 3 Pro’s collectors edition is today’s fourth wearable. As the name says, it’s a limited edition version of the standard Huawei Watch GT3 Pro in a black nanocrystalline ceramic case with gold accents. This watch comes in a 43mm version and features exclusive year-of-the-rabbit watch faces.

Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro costs $717 in China.