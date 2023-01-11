Insurance Fee Reduced for Hajj and Umrah Pilgrims

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq al-Rabiah, has announced several changes aimed at making Hajj and Umrah more accessible for all.

The changes include the restoration of the pre-coronavirus Hajj quota, an extension of the Umrah visa from 30 days to 90 days, and the removal of the 65-year age limit for Hajj, this year.

One of the most significant changes, however, is the reduction in the Umrah insurance fee, which has been lowered from SR 235 to SR 88. Similarly, the Hajj insurance fee has also been reduced from SR 109 to SR 29.

The Minister also confirmed that Umrah visa holders can now move around the country freely, and other visa holders will be allowed to perform Umrah as well. At the same time, the visa-issuance process is also being streamlined, with visas now being issued in less than 24 hours.

This move by the Saudi government is expected to be warmly welcomed by Muslims around the world, as it will significantly reduce the cost of performing Hajj and Umrah.