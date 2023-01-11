Overcrowded Apartments in Abu Dhabi Will Now Get Fines Worth Millions of Dirhams

Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi will penalize overcrowded apartments with up to AED 1 million under a campaign called ‘Your home, your responsibility,’ aimed at curtailing overpopulated residential areas in the metropolis.

The campaign will kick off in the first quarter of this year and according to Law No. 8 of 2019, a residential area is considered overcrowded if its population exceeds the capacity of its geographical area and the amenities provided.

‘Your home, your responsibility’ campaign is a joint effort by DMT and Civil Defense Authority (CDA), focusing on ensuring the safety of the residents from the negative effects of congestion in an area.

DMT advised all citizens, including business and property owners, to comply with the rules and limit the number of people being housed in residential areas. DMT will also conduct inspections to ensure proper implementation of the law in Abu Dhabi.

Besides, violators of this rule can also register a complaint via the Tamm platform, an online portal of Abu Dhabi government services, within the week of their violation.