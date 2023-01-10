Saudi Arabia Removes Major Restriction for Pakistanis Going for Hajj in 2023

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 10, 2023 | 11:39 am

Federal Ministry for Religious Affairs has announced that Saudi Arabia has restored Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota and lifted the 65-year-old age limit.

Saudi authorities have also sent a document to the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, restoring Pakistan’s previous Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims for this season.

Presently, Religious Affairs Minister is attending a four-day International Hajj Conference in the Kingdom where he had a meeting with his Saudi counterpart and other officials.

Speaking about the Hajj applications, the Religious Affairs Ministry stated that registration will open by the end of February and the Federal Minister will unveil Hajj Policy 2023 after the cabinet’s approval.

Separately, Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, revealed that 19 countries including Pakistan, India, and Iran have signed Hajj agreements for the arrival, departure, and facilities for pilgrims.

Other countries that are also part of the agreement, include Yemen, Turkey, Sudan, Malaysia, Bahrain, and Uzbekistan, Saudi Minister noted.

