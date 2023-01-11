Lahoris Throng to Zameen.com’s Family Gala at Zameen Opal

Zameen.com — Pakistan’s largest real estate enterprise — recently organized a family gala at the project site of Zameen Opal.

The attendees received an in-depth analysis of the benefits of investing in the projects, Zameen Opal, Zameen Aurum, and Zameen Quadrangle while a range of entertainment activities had also been planned for families and children.

Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner for this project.

Zameen’s Senior Director Laeeque Chaudhry was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez and Ali Rehan, while other stakeholders from Zameen Developments were also in attendance.

With an extraordinary scope and location, Zameen Opal is bound to become one of Lahore’s most successful vertical projects that have been introduced in recent years.

On top of that, the project has been approved by LDA. The project’s prime location and easy installment plan make it an excellent investment opportunity for serious buyers and investors.

Speaking at the event, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had always strived to present the public with the best and most trustworthy projects, along with opportunities for family entertainment, and that the ongoing event was yet another example of this commitment.