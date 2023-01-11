Moderna Wants to Hike COVID-19 Vaccine Price by 400%

Moderna is reportedly contemplating an increase in the price of its COVID-19 vaccine by more than 400% – from $26 per dose to a range of $110 to $130 per dose.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, if implemented, this price hike would align with a previous increase in the price of Pfizer-BioNTech’s competing COVID-19 vaccine.

ALSO READ Armed Robbers Loot Snooker Player Who Came for a Tournament in Karachi

Speaking at the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, stated that the proposed 400% price increase is “consistent with the value.”

Up until now, the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech have been procured by the US government and provided free of charge.

The official contract shows that the updated booster shot of Moderna’s vaccine cost the US government $26 per dose, an increase from $15-$16 per dose. Similarly, the US government paid a little over $30 per dose for Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine, up from $19.50 per dose.

As the US government withdraws from distributing COVID-19 vaccines, manufacturers such as Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech are shifting toward the commercial market and adjusting their prices accordingly.

Financial analysts had previously estimated Pfizer would set the commercial price for its vaccine at $50 per dose but were surprised when in October, Pfizer announced a price range of $110 to $130 per dose.

ALSO READ Notice Issued to Owner of Illegal Towers Along Karachi Seaview

Following this development, analysts expected that other vaccine manufacturers would follow suit, as Moderna is now considering, with a 400% price hike.

The news that Moderna may raise its vaccine price to match Pfizer’s came on the heels of the company’s announcement that it anticipates its COVID-19 vaccine sales for 2022 reached around $18.4 billion. Moderna also stated that it anticipates making a minimum of $5 billion in COVID-19 vaccine sales in 2023.