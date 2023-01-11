Armed Robbers Loot Snooker Player Who Came for a Tournament in Karachi

The gang of eight armed robbers deprived former international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal, of his mobile phone and other valuables in Karachi.

According to the details, the snooker player, who came to the city to attend a national tournament, was robbed in the Mehmoodabad area No.4.

In a CCTV footage that went viral on social media, eight armed robbers can be seen looting several citizens including a renowned snooker player.

The suspects can also be seen in the footage covering their faces with masks while entering and fleeing the scene after looting lakhs of rupees.

Separately, robbers raided a local hotel in Manzoor Colony in Karachi, stealing cash from the cash counter and cell phones from guests.

Another incident occurred when armed muggers robbed a house in Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 13-D.

It is pertinent to mention here that the number of robberies has been increasing in the metropolitan city day by day, leaving the security forces hapless.

Last week, CM Sindh, directed Inspector-General of Police (IG), Ghulam Nabi Memon, to accelerate action against street crimes in Karachi.

Recently, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, Javed Alam Odho, admitted that the forces have failed to control the street crimes in the city.