Tourism Booms as Swat Turns Into a Winter Fairyland

Winter tourism got a high boom in the Swat district after rains and snowfall in Malam Jabba and Kalam valleys, attracting a substantial number of tourists from across the country to enjoy snowball games and skiing.

Following torrential rains and snowfall in Malam Jabba, Kalam, Bahrain, and other areas of upper Swat on Wednesday, the tourists along with families from Khyber Pakthunkhwa and Punjab provinces thronged to the scenic valleys to enjoy the change in weather amid great fun and excitement.

Dressed in overcoats with umbrellas in hand, lecturer Ehtisham Khan, a resident of Wapda Town Peshawar along with friends was seen enjoying snowfall at Malam Jabba by throwing snowballs at each other amid fun and laughter.

“Today my dream come true after seeing snowfall for the first time in my favorite tourist destination of Malam Jabba where the snow-covered valleys and mountains peaks attract visitors’ in droves these days,” said Ehtisham Khan with a big smile on his face.

Enjoying the delectable bites of trout fish with friends, the Peshawar-born tourist said Malam Jabba’s lush green mountainous beauty and snowfall features take tourists to a new level of adventure, fun, and excitement. “Kalam is our next destination where it snows more,” he added.

The 150-kilometer-long freshwater of the River Swat originating from different glaciers and lakes including the Mahodand and Gabral mountains offers unique opportunities for adventure sports enthusiasts to explore in a day trip along with loved ones, especially during summer.

Despite poor roads condition due to last year’s devastating floods in Upper Swat, he said the view of snowfall in Malam Jabba was worth seeing as many tourists with families were seen enjoying skiing, snowballs, and other games in spite of stumbling on snow-covered mountain terrains.

Domestic tourists were arriving in substantial numbers, mostly from KP and Punjab, to Swat following the Met Office report about moderate to heavy snowfall in Kalam, Malam Jabba, and other scenic areas of Northern KP in three days.

Riazul Haq, a tourist from Nowshera while talking to APP said Swat was going to become a hub of winter tourism due to its seven unique features including snowfall, Ghandhara civilization, water rafting, mountaineering, trout fish, eco-tourism and Swat motorway. Fazagut, Fatehpur, Barikot, and Chakdara were most suitable for water rafting. If developed on modern lines could attract a large number of tourists during winter.

“I came from Pabbi to enjoy snowfall and trout fish together at Kalam and Malam Jabba with my family,” said Misal Khan, a retired civil servant, while talking to APP.

Besides its famous Deodar trees and precious wildlife, he said Swat’s snow-clad tall mountain ranges of Falakser, Mankial, and Elum peaks offer great challenges to mountaineers and trekkers while its unique orange orchards carried a comparative advantage for farmers.

Buddhists, monks, and archaeologists prefer to visit Swat due to its archaeological primitive treasures of Ghandhara civilizations besides ancient artifacts housed at Saidu Sharif Museum. “On the request of my son, I have arrived along with my family for the third time to watch Ghandara artifacts, trout fish, and snowfall in Kalam and Malam Jabba in a single day trip despite tourists being charged heavily by hoteliers here,” he said.

He said one room in a quality hotel per day was being charged at Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 in Kalam while Rs. 8000 to Rs. 12000 in Malam Jabba, adding prices of hotels needed to be regulated to avoid Murree-like snowfall tragedy in the future.

According to Met Office, Kalam and Malam Jabba valleys had received three-inch snowfall till 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Met Office predicted heavy to moderate rains with snowfall over the hills of Swat, Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Batagram, Manshera, Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, and Kurram districts on Wednesday after the westerly wave gripped upper parts of the country including KP.

The spokesman of the KP tourism department told APP that a mega project costing Rs. 238 million was prepared for organizing different winter sports and tourism events in Swat and others districts of KP.

Kalam’s winter gala and tour-de-cycle race would be organized in January-February in Swat besides first-ever sports rafting at River Swat and an international paragliding event at Saidu Sharif. Alike, a youth leadership conference and skiing event at Malam Jabba were also planned.