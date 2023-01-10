Dress Code Changed for Schools and Colleges in Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has relaxed the uniform policy for educational institutes operating under it. The decision has been taken as a preventive measure as Islamabad braces for a severe cold wave.

According to the official notification, students are allowed to wear any kind of warm clothes of any color to keep themselves warm and protect themselves from the cold weather.

The above-mentioned relaxation applies to private educational institutes registered with Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) Islamabad.

Besides, private educational institutes are required to observe the opening timings not earlier than 8:30 AM during the months of January and February.

In a separate development, the FDE has also changed the timings for educational institutes operating under it. The new timings will remain effective from 11 January until further orders.

A harsh cold wave is set to sweep across the country. Mercury is expected to drop significantly in most parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad. The capital is also anticipating snowfall on Margalla Hills due to close proximity to Murree.