Met Office Predicts Fog to End After This Spell of Rain

Rain with snowfall over the hilly areas is likely in Islamabad, Potohar region, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and northern and western Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to heavy rain with snowfall is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, northern Balochistan, and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the forecast period. Dense fog is likely to subside in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave affecting western parts of the country was likely to grip upper and western parts in the next 24 hours and may persist in upper parts from January 11-13.

The PMD has alerted the concerned authorities about the possible impacts of the rain during the next two days.

The PMD has warned that heavy snowfall may disrupt and cause the closure of roads in Murree, Galiyat, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Shangla, Astore, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum valley, Bagh, Poonch, and Haveli from January 11-13.

The possibility of landslides in Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan can’t be ruled out. Tourists are advised to remain extra cautious during the spell.

Rain will be beneficial for the standing crops, particularly in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Foggy conditions are likely to subside during the forecast period. Temperatures are likely to fall significantly during and after the spell.

During the last 24 hours, cold and cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the country while 02 mm rain was recorded in Kalam.

Foggy conditions prevailed over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The 01 inches snowfall was recorded in Astore and Kalam while traces were found in Bagrote.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -09 C, Gupis -08, Hunza, Kalam -06, Ziarat, Parachinar -05, Skardu -04, Kalat, Astore and Malamjabba -03C.