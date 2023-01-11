Islamabad’s Temperature to Drop Below Freezing Point This Week

A harsh cold wave is predicted across Pakistan this week. Mercury is expected to drop significantly as a result of the prevailing weather system over most parts of the country.

The temperature in Islamabad is expected to dip below the freezing point as the city could see the mercury drop to as low as -1°C on Friday, as forecast by BBC Weather.

Earlier this week, Pak Weather, Pakistan’s largest automated weather station network, had predicted that record-breaking temperatures for this season are expected as a severe cold wave due to harsh Siberian winds is heading towards the country.

Pak Weather had predicted Murree will receive heavy snowfall between 10 and 14 January. The network had forecast snowfall on Islamabad’s Margalla Hills due to its close proximity to the hill station during the same period.

Meanwhile, authorities have geared up to brave the cold weather in the coming days. The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has changed the timings of education institutes operating under it.

It has also allowed students to wear warm clothes of any color to prevent themselves from falling prey to diseases during the cold wave. The FDE has also directed private institutes to follow these directives.