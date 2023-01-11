UAE Ranked Above 132 Countries in Technical and Vocational Education

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has outperformed all other countries in a global ranking of technical and vocational education and training in 2022.

The Emirates dominated the above-mentioned category in the Global Knowledge Index 2022, a joint effort of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the UN Development Program.

ALSO READ Bureaucrats Caught Paying Islamabad Club Fee From Scholarships Meant for Students

According to details, approximately 132 countries were examined in terms of education, creativity, knowledge, economy, technology, and research and development (R&D).

Taking to Twitter, the Diplomatic Adviser to the President of UAE, Dr. Anwar Gargash, expressed his delight over the accomplishment.

انجاز يثلج الصدر #الامارات وكالة أنباء الإمارات – الإمارات الأولى عالميا في قطاع التعليم والتدريب التقني و المهني ضمن مؤشر المعرفة العالمي 2022 https://t.co/B6EGuy6Yn9 — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) December 27, 2022

ALSO READ PTA Releases Cyber Security Annual Report 2022

Director General (DG) of the Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Dr. Mubarak Al Shamsi, stated that the achievement demonstrates UAE’s massive investment in training and vocational education.

UAE ranked 25th globally in the overall index and remained the best-performing country in the Arab world. The United States (US) secured the top spot, followed by Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, and the Netherlands. Three more Gulf countries made it to the top 50, with Qatar ranked 37th, Saudi Arabia 43rd, and Kuwait 47th.