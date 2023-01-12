Martin Dow Group Launches Scholarship Program for IBA Students

Martin Dow, the Multinational Healthcare Group in Pakistan, has launched another initiative for deserving students at IBA Karachi under the program of M. Jawed Akhai Scholarship seats.

Ali Akhai, Chairman of Martin Dow Group, met with IBA Karachi’s Executive Director Dr. S Akbar Zaidi to formalize the scholarship program aimed at strengthening the legacy of the founding chairman.

Under this program, scholarships in the memories of M. Jawed Akhai will fund the education of deserving students at IBA.

Expressing his views, on this occasion, Chairman Martin Dow Group, Ali Akhai, said, “Jawed Akhai, the Founding Chairman Martin Dow Group, focused on improving the quality of life of underprivileged communities and making sustainability a part of Martin Dow’s business model as per our core values. We are here to improve the quality of life for the communities we serve is a reflection of our belief in Creating Distinction for Life.”

“We are taking this legacy forward by further enhancing the relationship with the IBA Karachi through the M. Jawed Akhai scholarships for the needy, contributing to sustainable causes, and building positive connections with communities,” he added.

Till now, the Martin Dow Group has been IBA’s long-standing partner in delivering an international-standard health & learning environment to students.

The Martin Dow Health Centre was established to provide free of cost medical treatment to students, faculty, and staff members at the IBA. Besides, M. Jawed Akhai gold medals and shields were introduced to motivate & reward the best in class at the IBA.