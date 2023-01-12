Multi-Million Rupees Corruption Exposed in Islamabad’s New Metro Projects

The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) initiated action against the officers of the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA) for embezzling millions of rupees from funds meant for the opening ceremony of the Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line Metro Bus.

The MCI has asked Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to register an FIR against its officers involved in the corruption of funds on the pretext of decoration and indoor venue arrangement.

According to the letter sent to the FIA by the MCI, a file titled “Decoration/Indoor Venue Arrangement of Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line Metro Bus Route on 29-6-2022” was initiated on 2-07-2022 by Admin Officer Awais.

The file was duly forwarded by Assistant Director Liaquat, Deputy Director Muhammad Asif, and Director Shakeel Arshad, for seeking administrative approval. The file received approval 0n 2-7-2022.

The file was returned to Director and it was forwarded to Deputy Financial Advisor by Deputy Director Muhammad Asif, and Director Shakeel Arshad, through Chief Officer Captain (r) Syed Ali Asghar, seeking allocation of Rs. 19,920,333 (Rs. 19.9 million). The funds were approved on 14-9-2022.

Astonishingly, another file with the same title was initiated by using the photocopy of the original file on 9-9-2022. Deputy Director Muhammad Asif and Director Shakeel Arshad forwarded the second file to Finance Wing on the same day, seeking an allocation of Rs. 9,855,780 (Rs. 9.8 million). These funds were also approved on 14-9-2022.

The second file was manipulated by using the photocopy of the original file. Account Officer pre-audited and passed files of both bills, resulting in the release of payment to the contractor.

Here is a copy of the letter.

Bills forwarded to Audit Section are signed by DDO Irfan Khan and the abovementioned manipulation has not been checked and double payment has been released to the contractor.

Therefore, it is requested investigate the officers involved in incurring huge losses to the national exchequer, the letter demanded.