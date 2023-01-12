Election Commission to Use Modern Tech in Next General Elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is set to use modern technology in the next general elections.

In preparation for this, the commission has launched a district-level survey to identify internet and other technical issues in its district offices.

The ECP has acquired the services of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) for this purpose.

The commission stated that new equipment will be installed at the offices of all district election commissioners. Relevant election officers will be given access to the electoral system upgrade and the internet.

The commission has directed the district election commissioners to cooperate with the PTCL teams. The use of modern technology will assist the commission in getting timely results in the next general elections.

The ECP has also sent copies of its letter to the offices of Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). The commission is committed to ensuring that the next general election is conducted while ensuring transparency and accuracy.