Punjab Announces Free IT Training for 1 Million Youngsters

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, has announced that one million youth will receive free online IT training to help them become self-sufficient.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and Re-Skills, a Malaysian company for learners seeking knowledge online.

Under the MoU, youngsters will receive free online IT training. The CM stated that millions of self-employment opportunities will be generated through these training courses.

The training will be provided to youngsters between the ages of 16 and 30 free of cost. The Malaysian company will provide a technical grant worth $12 million to the Punjab government to fund the training.

The CM added that the youngsters will have access to premium learning accounts for one year and that the government will provide every necessary facility to local and international technology companies to help support the training program.

The training will be provided through a digital platform and can be accessed easily by youths with smartphones.