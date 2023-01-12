Young Cricket Fans Arrested for Invading the Pitch to Hug Rizwan During 2nd ODI

A case has been registered against two cricket fans, who violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the second ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand.

As per the details, the police in Karachi has lodged a case against two spectators, who entered the field by jumping over the fence, at Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The incident happened when Muhammad Javed and Muhammad Abbas invaded the pitch and hugged Mohammad Rizwan during the second innings of the game.

Meanwhile, security forces apprehended both spectators on the spot and handed them over to Aziz Bhatti police, who filed a case against them.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sub-Inspector, Raja Zafar Iqbal, and the provisions of SOPs 425 and 188/34 were incorporated.

Invading the pitch is nothing new in sports, as it has occurred numerous times as fans cross security barriers to meet their favorite players.

Last year, a fan invaded the pitch at Multan Cricket Stadium during the second ODI match of the series against West Indies to hug Shadab Khan.

Talking about the match, New Zealand defeated the home side by 79 runs at the National Bank Cricket Arena to level the three-match series 1-1.