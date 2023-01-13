Balochistan Announces Housing Scheme for Poor Fishermen

Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chief Minister (CM) of Balochistan, has approved a housing project for fishermen in Gwadar.

According to an official document, the Gwadar Development Authority’s (GDA) Board of Revenue will allocate 200 acres of land for the housing scheme for underprivileged fishermen.

For this purpose, the government has set aside Rs. 300 million. The CM approved the creation of the fishermen’s colony based on a summary submitted by the Balochistan Planning and Development Department (PDP). The housing scheme would alleviate the issue of fishermen’s lack of housing.

This has been a long-standing goal of the Gwadar fishermen’s community, and eventually, the CM accepted the summary. The provincial government previously authorized health insurance for registered fishermen in Gwadar.

The CM also authorized the supply of the equipment for more than 89,000 registered fishermen in the coastal city.

Gawadar’s registered fishermen would be granted health cards first, followed by fishermen from Hub and Lasbella.