KP to Launch Safe City Project in Peshawar

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police and private consulting firm Carbonate have signed an agreement to launch the Safe City Project in Peshawar, aimed at improving security in the metropolis through CCTV cameras and surveillance.

Inspector General (IG) KP Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Project Director Safe City Peshawar Waqar Ahmad, as well as project consultants and high-ranking officials, attended the signing ceremony.

The main goal of the Safe City Project is to combat terrorism, street crimes as well as car and motorcycle theft through surveillance. Reportedly, 915 locations have been identified for the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras.

Also, a 1,000-km-long optical fiber cable and 25 4G towers will be installed across the city, while a command, control, and communication center will be established at Police Station East Cantt, to monitor the security situation of the provincial capital.

To summarize, Peshawar’s Safe City Project will feature surveillance, coordinated emergency response, an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), and electronic evidence collection.