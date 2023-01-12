KP to Launch Safe City Project in Peshawar

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jan 12, 2023 | 6:20 pm

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police and private consulting firm Carbonate have signed an agreement to launch the Safe City Project in Peshawar, aimed at improving security in the metropolis through CCTV cameras and surveillance.

Inspector General (IG) KP Police Moazzam Jah Ansari, Project Director Safe City Peshawar Waqar Ahmad, as well as project consultants and high-ranking officials, attended the signing ceremony.

ALSO READ

The main goal of the Safe City Project is to combat terrorism, street crimes as well as car and motorcycle theft through surveillance. Reportedly, 915 locations have been identified for the installation of high-resolution CCTV cameras.

Also, a 1,000-km-long optical fiber cable and 25 4G towers will be installed across the city, while a command, control, and communication center will be established at Police Station East Cantt, to monitor the security situation of the provincial capital.

ALSO READ

To summarize, Peshawar’s Safe City Project will feature surveillance, coordinated emergency response, an intelligent traffic management system (ITMS), and electronic evidence collection.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak Slays Fan With Her Innocuous Smile
Read more in lens

proproperty

Environmental Tribunal Sends Notice to High Riser Along Karachi Seaview
Read more in proproperty
close
>