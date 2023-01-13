Hundreds of Teaching Jobs Announced in UAE Schools

Recruitment drives at schools in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are speeding up, as a number of schools have announced up to 600 teaching jobs in the upcoming academic year, beginning in August.

One of the educational institutes, whose name hasn’t been revealed, stated that it has over 100 vacancies to be filled for the 2023-24 academic year.

According to the details, popular schools that have advertised their vacancies, include Taaleem, Gems Education, Aldar, and many others. For instance, a school, named Uptown International School, in Dubai, needs a School Counselor, while Jebel Ali School in the metropolis is searching for a Head of Secondary.

Also, Aldar Academies require a Head for their Ministry of Education department, while many schools have also advertised leadership positions.

Requirements to Become a Teacher in UAE

One must have a teaching certification to be eligible for this profession in UAE. In addition, candidates are required to pass qualified teacher status (QTS) or anything equivalent.

However, to become a subject specialist, a teacher must have a degree that aligns with the subject.

According to the Principal at Credence High School, Deepika Thapar Singh, teachers submit their CVs online to apply for the vacancies and shortlisted ones are called for interviews and live demonstrations of teaching in classes, where they would be judged based on their skills.

As far as the average pay of a UAE schoolteacher is concerned, it is between AED 9,000-14,000 ($2,450-$3,800). It can vary as per the experience and qualification.

Below is this list of UAE schools and their websites, where you check if there is any vacancy: