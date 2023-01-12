Fly Jinnah Announces Huge Discount for Brides, Grooms, and Wedding Guests

Long-distance marriage is becoming an alien concept amid the prevailing financial crunch. Those who finally dare to embrace it are forced to reconsider their decision.

However, Fly Jinnah, a newly launched low-cost airline based in Karachi, has taken the matters into its hands and announced a huge discount for wedding guests.

ALSO READ Nearly 9,000 Flights Get Delayed in the US After NOTAM Outage

According to details, brides, grooms, and wedding guests can now book a one-way ticket to Karachi for as low as Rs. 7,777.

Fly Jinnah is known for announcing huge discounts every now and then. Last week, Fly Jinnah announced a special discount for the Karachi-Quetta route following Quetta witnessed snowfall. The one-way ticket prices started from as low as Rs. 7,777.

In October last year, Fly Jinnah inaugurated its flight operations, making it the fourth domestic airline in the country. Its inaugural flight took off from Karachi and landed in Islamabad.

ALSO READ KP to Launch Safe City Project in Peshawar

Fly Jinnah has taken the national aviation sector by storm. The new airline has become highly popular among flyers because of its affordable fares and high-quality service.

It started domestic operations with three new Airbus A320 aircraft that are loaded with the latest technology and safety equipment. Just a few months after its launch, the airline is considering acquiring two more A320 aircraft to start international operations.