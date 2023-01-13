Nutshell Group honors the Governing Body of the Karachi Press Club

Nutshell Group hosted a lunch in the honor of newly elected members and governing body of the Karachi Press Club.

The event was hosted by Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & CEO of Nutshell Group, and former Minister of State & Chairman Board of Investment (BoI); Rabia Shoaib Ahmad, Director & Chief Operating Officer

Air Chief Marshal (Rtd) Sohail Aman Chief Executive Strategic Engagements; Major General (Rtd) Shahzad Naeem Khan Chief Public Affairs Officer; Unaizah Ali, Chief Commercial Officer; and other senior members of the team.

Expressing his views, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, said, “Karachi Press Club is carrying out notable services for the media fraternity of Karachi. The democratic culture of this body is a commendable model to follow.

As a passionate resident of Karachi, I wish to reiterate that the city needs special attention from all stakeholders. We will all need to facilitate and support this megacity for it is the strongest financial pillar of Pakistan and the eclectic hub of cultures and diversity,” he added.

The recently elected (unopposed) President of Karachi Press Club, Saeed Sarbazi, said, “Karachi Press Club is an important institution of this city. People from around the country come here to raise their voices against oppression.”

“KPC provides all essential facilitation to the oppressed groups. As President of this apex club, my resolve is to continue our efforts for the media fraternity and the betterment of Karachi,” he added.

Other members of the KPC team included Ehtesham Pasha, Treasurer KPC; Mushtaq Sohail, Vice President, KPC; members of governing body Farooq Sami, Shams Keerio, and Kulsoom Jahan. Former Secretaries of KPC Rizwan Bhatti and A.H. Khanzada also attended the event.

Prominent members from civil society and corporate sector graced the event including, former Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail; Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh (SACM) for Media Affairs Fahad Haroon; Group Managing Director Geo News Azhar Abbas; Group COO Business Recorder Shahab Zuberi; Senator Khushbakht Shujaat; Chairman TCS Group of Companies

Khalid Nawaz Awan; Rector Millenium Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship (MiTE) Prof. Dr. Huma Baqai; President Indus Hospital Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan; Director Pakistan Music Conference Ayla Raza; Director News Aaj TV Kamal Siddiqui; Chairman Baig Group Mirza Ikhtiar Baig; senior journalists, Ghazi Salahuddin, Khursheed Haider, and Shaheen Salahuddin amongst many other eminent guests.