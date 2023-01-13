RDA Springs Into Action Against More Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

Director General (DG) of Rawalpindi Development Authority, Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has warned the public to avoid investment in illegal housing societies.

A spokesperson for the RDA said that the DG RDA has directed Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA to issue notices to the owners of two illegal housing schemes.

These schemes include Capital Valley in Mouza Thalian near the airport and Joshua Town Private Limited in Rawat Rawalpindi. Notices have been issued under the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Scheme Rules 2021.

He further said that the DG RDA has also ordered the Director MP&TE to launch action against these housing schemes for illegal advertisement and marketing.

The DG has also directed to lodge FIRs against these two illegal housing schemes. Resultantly, the Planning Wing RDA has submitted applications to the concerned police stations to register FIRs against the illegal housing schemes.

He said that the DG RDA has also pointed out that the owners and sponsors of illegal housing schemes are deceiving the public through misleading advertisements.

In this regard, the Planning Wing RDA has also requested the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to take legal action against the illegal and misleading advertisements of these illegal housing schemes to prevent the public from falling into their scams.