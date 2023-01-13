News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

These Are the Best Selling Cars of 2022

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 13, 2023 | 7:16 pm

Pakistan’s auto sector has observed a drastic slump in sales in H2 2022 due to the massive economic downturn. The decline has been attributed to non-approval of letters of credit (LCs), import restrictions, price inflation, production cuts, and restrictions on auto financing.

Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) remains the top car seller in 2022, having sold a total of 125,947 units in a year, while Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) and the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 31,007 and 54,768 units respectively.

The demand for cars has become considerably low in recent months due to the economic turmoil. Nonetheless, there are certain vehicles that have remained incredibly successful in the local market, compared to others.

Here’s a list of top-5 best-selling cars in 2021:

Note: This data is from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). Data of non-PAMA members such as Lucky Motor Corp., Master Changan Motors, Regal Automobiles, United Motors, etc. is not shared publically.

Suzuki Wagon R

Suzuki Wagon R has been a consistently strong performer in Pakistan, mostly due to being a favorite for Uber drivers and for young families. Too bad Suzuki isn’t going to be making these in the future. Here’s how the Wagon R did in 2022:

Month Units Sold Per Month
January 1,537
February 1,646
March 2,104
April 1,823
May 2,258
June 2,134
July 282
August 365
September 766
October 768
November 716
December 872
Total 15,271

In 2022, Pak Suzuki sold 15,271 units of the Wagon R, making it the 5th best-selling car of the year.

Toyota Yaris

Once the best-selling sedan in Pakistan, Yaris has seemingly fallen far from grace, especially after the launch of Alsvin and City. Still, it managed to break into the annual top 5 best-sellers’ list, despite a terrible H2 2022. Here’s how the Yaris held up in terms of sales:

Month Units Sold Per Month
January 2,093
February 1,395
March 1,905
April 1,655
May 1,834
June 1,827
July 647
August 1,306
September 790
October 592
November 813
December 650
Total 15,507

In 2022, Toyota Indus Motor Company sold 15,507 units of the Yaris, making it the 4th best-selling car of the year.

Honda City

Despite being a relatively new product, the sixth-generation Honda City has quickly grabbed a large market share. Its sales during 2022 were as follows:

Month Units Sold Per Month
January 2,856
February 2,146
March 1,987
April 1,200
May 2,219
June 2,764
July 1,986
August 830
September 958
October 1,072
November 1,206
December 636
Total 19,804
In 2022, Honda Atlas Cars sold 19,804 units of the City, making it the 3rd best-selling car of the year.

Toyota Corolla

Despite only being targeted toward Pakistan’s upper socio-economic class, the Toyota Corolla is still the best-selling sedan in Pakistan. Its success is mainly due to its excellent reliability, ease of ownership and maintenance, and supreme resale value. Here’s how Corolla held up in 2022:

Month Units Sold Per Month
January 3,435
February 2,251
March 3,490
April 2,462
May 2,429
June 2,626
July 1,087
August 1,595
September 990
October 1,246
November 1,120
December 1,229
Total 23,960

In 2022, Toyota Indus Motor Company sold 23,960 units of the Corolla, making it the 2nd best-selling car of the year.

Suzuki Alto

Pak Suzuki Alto

Suzuki has cemented its place in the Pakistani car market as the people’s car and a true predecessor to the legendary Mehran.

Despite the economic downturn, PSMC has been cranking out the little hatchback in huge numbers and selling them like hotcakes without any signs of slowing down. Here’s how the year went for Suzuki Alto in terms of sales:

Month Units Sold Per Month
January 3,864
February 7,175
March 9,814
April 5,009
May 5,461
June 7,487
July 4,618
August 2,293
September 2,372
October 4,181
November 7,255
December 6,898
Total 66,427

In 2022, PSMC sold an amazing 53,887 units of the Alto, making it the number-one best-selling car of the year for the second time in a row.


