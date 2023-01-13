These Are the Best Selling Cars of 2022

Pakistan’s auto sector has observed a drastic slump in sales in H2 2022 due to the massive economic downturn. The decline has been attributed to non-approval of letters of credit (LCs), import restrictions, price inflation, production cuts, and restrictions on auto financing.

Pak-Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) remains the top car seller in 2022, having sold a total of 125,947 units in a year, while Honda Atlas Cars (HCAR) and the Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) sold 31,007 and 54,768 units respectively.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s First Electric Bus Service Officially Launches in Karachi

The demand for cars has become considerably low in recent months due to the economic turmoil. Nonetheless, there are certain vehicles that have remained incredibly successful in the local market, compared to others.

Here’s a list of top-5 best-selling cars in 2021:

Note: This data is from Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA). Data of non-PAMA members such as Lucky Motor Corp., Master Changan Motors, Regal Automobiles, United Motors, etc. is not shared publically.

Suzuki Wagon R

Suzuki Wagon R has been a consistently strong performer in Pakistan, mostly due to being a favorite for Uber drivers and for young families. Too bad Suzuki isn’t going to be making these in the future. Here’s how the Wagon R did in 2022:

Month Units Sold Per Month January 1,537 February 1,646 March 2,104 April 1,823 May 2,258 June 2,134 July 282 August 365 September 766 October 768 November 716 December 872 Total 15,271

In 2022, Pak Suzuki sold 15,271 units of the Wagon R, making it the 5th best-selling car of the year.

Toyota Yaris

Once the best-selling sedan in Pakistan, Yaris has seemingly fallen far from grace, especially after the launch of Alsvin and City. Still, it managed to break into the annual top 5 best-sellers’ list, despite a terrible H2 2022. Here’s how the Yaris held up in terms of sales:

Month Units Sold Per Month January 2,093 February 1,395 March 1,905 April 1,655 May 1,834 June 1,827 July 647 August 1,306 September 790 October 592 November 813 December 650 Total 15,507

In 2022, Toyota Indus Motor Company sold 15,507 units of the Yaris, making it the 4th best-selling car of the year.

Honda City

Despite being a relatively new product, the sixth-generation Honda City has quickly grabbed a large market share. Its sales during 2022 were as follows:

Month Units Sold Per Month January 2,856 February 2,146 March 1,987 April 1,200 May 2,219 June 2,764 July 1,986 August 830 September 958 October 1,072 November 1,206 December 636 Total 19,804

ALSO READ Hyundai Becomes World’s 3rd Largest Carmaker

In 2022, Honda Atlas Cars sold 19,804 units of the City, making it the 3rd best-selling car of the year.

Toyota Corolla

Despite only being targeted toward Pakistan’s upper socio-economic class, the Toyota Corolla is still the best-selling sedan in Pakistan. Its success is mainly due to its excellent reliability, ease of ownership and maintenance, and supreme resale value. Here’s how Corolla held up in 2022:

Month Units Sold Per Month January 3,435 February 2,251 March 3,490 April 2,462 May 2,429 June 2,626 July 1,087 August 1,595 September 990 October 1,246 November 1,120 December 1,229 Total 23,960

In 2022, Toyota Indus Motor Company sold 23,960 units of the Corolla, making it the 2nd best-selling car of the year.

Suzuki Alto

Suzuki has cemented its place in the Pakistani car market as the people’s car and a true predecessor to the legendary Mehran.

Despite the economic downturn, PSMC has been cranking out the little hatchback in huge numbers and selling them like hotcakes without any signs of slowing down. Here’s how the year went for Suzuki Alto in terms of sales:

Month Units Sold Per Month January 3,864 February 7,175 March 9,814 April 5,009 May 5,461 June 7,487 July 4,618 August 2,293 September 2,372 October 4,181 November 7,255 December 6,898 Total 66,427

In 2022, PSMC sold an amazing 53,887 units of the Alto, making it the number-one best-selling car of the year for the second time in a row.