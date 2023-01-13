Toyota Begins New Year With Massive Rs. 1.2 Million Price Hike

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC), one of the country’s leading car manufacturers, has announced a price hike of up to Rs. 1.2 million for most of its vehicles, including Corolla, Yaris, Revo, and Fortuner.

The company cited rising costs of raw materials, increase in vendor cost of production, economic uncertainty, and extremely unstable exchange rate, as the main reasons for the increase.

In its recent notification, Toyota IMC noted that it was extremely challenging for them to retain older prices, and hence, it has been forced to announce a price hike. This move by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) is not an isolated one, as many car manufacturers in the country are currently facing similar challenges.

The below-mentioned price increase will be effective on all new orders after 12 January 2023:

Variant Current RSP Ex-Factory New RSP Ex-Factory Yaris 1.3 M/T Rs. 3,539,000 Rs. 3,819,000 Yaris 1.3 CVT Rs. 3,769,000 Rs. 4,069,000 Yaris 1.3 H M/T Rs. 3,729,000 Rs. 4,039,000 Yaris 1.3 H CVT Rs. 3,929,000 Rs. 4,239,000 Yaris 1.5 M/T Rs. 4,009,000 Rs. 4,339,000 Yaris 1.5 CVT Rs. 4,259,000 Rs. 4,609,000 Corolla 1.6 M/T Rs. 4,569,000 Rs. 4,939,000 Corolla 1.6 CVT Rs. 4,979,000 Rs. 5,369,000 Corolla 1.6 CVT Upspec Rs. 5,479,000 Rs. 5,909,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SR Rs. 5,709,000 Rs. 6,169,000 Corolla 1.8 CVT SRT BLK Rs. 5,749,000 Rs. 6,209,000 Revo V A/T Rs. 10,599,000 Rs. 11,429,000 Revo V A/T Rocco Rs. 11,179,000 Rs. 12,049,000 Fortuner LO Petrol Rs. 11,579,000 Rs. 12,509,000 Fortuner High Petrol Rs. 13,259,000 Rs. 14,319,000 Fortuner Diesel Rs. 13,969,000 Rs. 15,099,000 Fortuner Diesel Legender Rs. 14,699,000 Rs. 15,909,000

In conclusion, the recent price hike by Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) may be disappointing for some, but it is important to keep in mind that the company is facing unique challenges in the current economic climate. Despite the increase, Toyota cars remain a solid investment and a popular choice for many car buyers in the country.