Pakistan’s First Electric Bus Service Officially Launches in Karachi

By Waleed Shah | Published Jan 13, 2023 | 2:06 pm

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon revealed that the first route of Pakistan’s first electric bus service has become operational in Karachi today.

The first electric bus will run from Clifton Clock to Seaview beach. Memon said that the first batch of 50 electric buses have hit the streets of Karachi and that the fleet will grow gradually.

In addition, the government has set up a solar system for charging the buses. Memon highlighted that each bus has a driving range of 240 kilometers on a single charge.

He pledged to prioritize development, progress, and prosperity, starting with offering a better means of transport to the people.

Electric Taxi Service

Late last year, the Sindh government also revealed its plans to launch an electric taxi service that will compete with ride-hailing services.

Memon stated that the existing ride-hailing services have increased their fares massively. This has made the introduction of a new, less expensive taxi service even more crucial.

Memon stated that the Sindh government is diligently striving to introduce a new environment-friendly and comfortable taxi service in Karachi. He added that this project will be available for public use soon.

Although Memon did not reveal a launch timeline, it is safe to assume it will take a long while given that the government is yet to start testing the service.


