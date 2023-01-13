Top 5 Solar Companies in Pakistan

There has been a boost in the market with the arrival of new solar companies and so many options are available out there. Therefore, you ask yourself: which solar panel Company provides the best solutions?

After reading about a dozen articles about solar panels and other products from various solar solution providers. It’s tough to decide which company to go with when you’re considering installing your own solar system.

Throughout this article, you will learn about Pakistan’s top 5 solar companies.

Reon Energy Beacon Energy PAK Solar Pantera Energy Premier Energy

Reon Energy:

A subsidiary of Dawood Hercules Corporation, Reon Energy was founded in 2012 with its headquarters in Karachi. Over the years, Reon has expanded to other major cities including Lahore and Islamabad, with several key projects, such as the bioenergy plant at Nestle farms, solar tube wells at Sharaqpur, and solar for the telecom tower at Kallar Kahar, as well as the 125kW project at Wah Nobel Ltd.

Since Reon Energys’ initial experience, they have become one of the largest suppliers of industrial and telecom energy solutions.

The solar installation company Beacon Energy provides all-in-one, full-service solar installations, all the way through the installation of the system, from the initial inquiry.

The manufacturer warranties provided by beacon energy are industry-leading because they work with only TEIR 1 companies across the world. The company also maintains an extra inventory of all core parts for quick replacement in case of a warranty claim.

PAK Solar:

The Pakistan Solar Energy Solution Company offers renewable energy source solutions for individuals, companies, public and private institutions, and other investors. Solar solutions are offered to residential, commercial, manufacturing, military, and agricultural enterprises, plus solar water pumps.

Furthermore, Paksolar Renewable Energy provides all aspects of electrical installation from planning to completion for industrial and domestic buildings.

Pantera Energy:

The Pantera Group is one of Pakistan’s pioneers in solar technology which makes them one of Pakistan’s top 5 solar companies. Self-generating clean energy from solar is an economical, reliable, and environmentally friendly option for homes and businesses.

Providing services across Pakistan for nearly a decade, Pantera has been serving clients from every part of the nation.

Premier Energy:

Providing alternative energy solutions across the United Kingdom and Pakistan, the company boasts a vast network. Premier provides international standard solar energy solutions to domestic and corporate clients in Pakistan specializing in solar energy, LED lighting, wind energy, and biogas.

Due to the increasing popularity of solar energy today, its benefits will continue to outweigh any negative aspects. Take advantage of this overview of the top 5 Best Solar Companies in Pakistan based on their past project and customer feedback and their arrangements for environmentally friendly power assets.