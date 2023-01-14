China to Participate in Pakistan’s AMAN Naval Exercise Next Month

Pakistan Navy will co-host the biennial AMAN-23 international maritime exercise with China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy next month.

According to a Chinese news outlet report, the joint exercise is being conducted to improve collaboration between regional and extra-regional navies with varying technical capacities.

Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), informed China’s Global Times that the eighth edition of the AMAN exercise will take place in Karachi in two phases: the harbor from 10 to 12 February, and the sea between 13 and 14 February.

In recent years, China and Pakistan have maintained strong naval relations and cooperation, including joint drills, which have been reinforced by Pakistan’s acquisition of four sophisticated Type 054A/P frigates from China. According to the report, China is anticipated to participate in AMAN-23, as it has in previous iterations.

Along with AMAN-23, Pakistan Navy will host the inaugural Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference (PIMEC), which will highlight the capabilities of Pakistan’s maritime sector and bring more attention to the contributions that the maritime industry can make to the country’s economic growth.

Admiral Niazi disclosed that as part of this modernization effort, Pakistan Navy is replacing outdated systems with acquisitions from international partners as well as technology transfer for indigenous production. He noted that coordination with China has been strengthened in this respect.