Emirates Resumes A380 Flights to Three International Destinations

Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, has announced the restoration of its Airbus A380 operations to Glasgow (Scotland), Nice (France), and Birmingham (England).

According to details, the double-decker airplane will return to Glasgow on 26 March 2023, Nice on 1 June, and Birmingham on 1 July.

The airline also announced that it will be resuming its second daily flight to London Stansted Airport on 1 May, increasing it to 11 daily flights to London, including 6 to Heathrow and 3 to Gatwick.

Emirates began flying A380s to Birmingham in 2016, Nice in 2017, and Glasgow in 2019, however, it suspended its flight operations there due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

It also continues to expand its global network as travel demand grows. Currently, Emirates flies its flagship A380 to 40 destinations worldwide.

By the end of this summer, the Emirates’ A380s will be flying to almost 50 destinations, restoring nearly 90% of the airline’s pre-pandemic operations. Emirates is the largest operator of A380, with more than 80 planes currently in service.