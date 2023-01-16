Archeologists Discover 7500-Year-Old Ostrich Egg in Israel

Archaeologists discovered eight ancient ostrich eggs in Israel’s Negev desert. The eggs were discovered buried alongside an ancient fire pit and are thought to be around 7,500 years old.

Ostriches used to live in the region until they became extinct in the nineteenth century.

ALSO READ Deadly Lung Infections Are Rising in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Lauren Davis, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA)’s excavation director, remarked that the discovery is significant and explains a lot about the nomadic inhabitants of the desert in ancient times.

The eggs were discovered beside charred stones, stone and flint tools, and ceramic shards in a 200-square-meter encampment. Because the campground was immediately buried by sand and re-exposed by dune movement throughout time, the eggs are well preserved.

ALSO READ Balochistan Govt is Making a Master Plan to Develop its Coastline

According to Dr. Amir Gorzalczany of the IAA, ostrich eggs were used in meals, luxury products, and water canteens. In terms of nutritional value, one ostrich egg is similar to 25 conventional chicken eggs.