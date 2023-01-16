Balochistan Govt is Making a Master Plan to Develop its Coastline

The Balochistan Coastal Development Authority (BCDA) is making a master plan for the province’s coastline to evaluate the future viability of intensive development while preserving the natural habitat.

As the province will hold a multitude of tourist sites along the 750-kilometer-long coastal region, the administration is making serious efforts to develop a master plan of the coastal region as soon as possible, reports revealed on Sunday.

Construction on eco-tourism resorts, beachfront parks, floating docks, and rest areas, as well as associated services, is underway in Balochistan’s coastal areas to meet the demands of local and foreign visitors.

The development of tourist resorts at Kund Malir, Gadani, Ormara, Jiwani, Gwadar, and Khor Kalmat is nearing completion, with 90 percent of the development work completed.

According to the reports, the government aims to enhance its coastlines to make them more accessible to visitors and travelers in order to grow the blue economy.

In order to maximize the potential of Balochistan’s tourist sectors, the government chose to protect marine biodiversity and the coastline ecosystem by planting coastal plants to counteract erosion.

As per the reports, the government seeks to offer basic housing facilities at the locations, as well as decent infrastructure, the finest transportation system, and a safe atmosphere for visitors to the region. The provincial government has invested Rs. 250 million to create five seaside parks along the coastal area.

The government has assigned 215 lifeguards to assist visitors and safeguard them and is taking practical steps to encourage domestic tourism, which will generate significant revenue for the national exchequer.