Quetta to Host Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 8 Exhibition Match on 5 February

Balochistan to Host Pakistan Super League’s Exhibition Match

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has scheduled an exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi at Bugti Stadium, Balochistan.

The much-anticipated match between the former champions will take place on February 5, which is observed as ‘Kashmir Day’ throughout the country.

Last week, the new PCB management visited Quetta’s only cricket stadium in consultation with production and marketing teams to review the situation.

Speaking on the development, an official of the Quetta Gladiators said, “We are too excited for playing a match at our home for the very first time.”

The official went on to say that PCB has taken a good initiative in organizing the match at the venue, as Quetta Gladiators fans are looking forward to it.

The official also expressed hope that star Pakistani cricketers will feature in the exhibition match at the venue and that everything would go smoothly.

He also stated that the Gladiators will make sure that a full-strength squad is available for the upcoming exhibition match against Zalmi.

Quetta Gladiators have retained their captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, for the eighth edition, while Peshawar Zalmi have picked Babar Azam as their new captain.

It is pertinent to mention here that the upcoming edition is scheduled to take place from February 13 to March 19 in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan.