From Domestic Cricket to FIFA World Cup: The Inspirational Story of Fizza Abid

Former women’s domestic cricketer, Fizza Abid, has become the first Pakistani female to earn the prestigious Chevening scholarship for an MSc Sports Management degree from the top sports university in the world, Loughborough University.

This incredible achievement is yet another feather in the cap for Fizza Abid, who has represented Islamabad women in both cricket and football. Despite not making it to the national team during her playing days, Fizza has established herself as one of Pakistan’s leading names in both sports.

She has previously worked in Pakistan’s national women’s cricket team management and has also provided her services for Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament, Pakistan Super League (PSL). Fizza is also the only Pakistani female to work for the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Her incredible journey in sports also led her to become one of 40 women from across the world to be included in the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Future Leaders Program. She was only one of two Pakistanis, along with former international cricketer, Marina Iqbal, to be included in the program.

Adding to her list of achievements, Fizza was also chosen as a participant in the closing ceremony of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England, where she held Pakistan’s globe in the presentation.