Over 3,500 Smoke-Emitting Vehicles Fined in Rawalpindi

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan has ordered the authorities to strictly enforce Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to reduce smog and speed up brick kiln modernization.

Commissioner’s Office spokeswoman highlighted that the authorities fined 3,559 smoke-emitting vehicles, collecting over Rs. 2.1 million in penalties within Rawalpindi district last month. They also sealed an industrial plant and imposed a Rs. 100,000 penalty for violating environment preservation instructions.

The authorities filed FIRs against 73 rules violators and sealed 62 brick kilns in Rawalpindi, 27 in Chakwal, and 18 in Attock during anti-smog operations.

The spokeswoman stated that the division collected Rs. 6.4 million in fines from the polluters. The Commissioner ordered the authorities to convert all brick kilns to new technology on an urgent basis, she added.

They’ve warned of stern action against non-compliant industrial units, brick kilns, and transporters. Those found burning crop debris or driving smoke-emitting vehicles will be punished as well.