Test Flights at New Gwadar International Airport to Start Soon

The construction of the New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is progressing swiftly, with 55% of the multi-level work already completed.

According to an official from the Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), test flights at NGIA will commence within the next two months.

The overall estimated cost of construction for the airport is Rs. 51.284 billion and significant progress has been made in the installation of modern security features, a crucial aspect of the NGIA.

This includes the installation of 39 hold or hand baggage scanning machines, which will greatly enhance the reliability of passenger screening at the airport.

The airport is located 26 km northeast of the existing Gwadar airport. The completion of the NGIA is expected to serve as a catalyst for development in the Gwadar Peninsula and greatly enhance trade between Pakistan and China.

Last year in November, it was reported that NGIA will be inaugurated in March, with the expected date to be 23 March 2023, coinciding with Pakistan Day.

The development emerged from Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to Beijing as Pakistan reportedly requested China to complete the ongoing work on the airport by March 2023.