You Can Now Register for 6,000+ Free Coursera Courses Under HEC’s Initiative

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has opened the registration process for free online courses under the Digital Learning and Skills Enrichment Initiative (DLSEI).

Under the DLSEI, the HEC in collaboration with Coursera, the US-based online course provider, is offering online courses to enable Pakistani students to acquire new skills.

According to the details, the last to register for DLSEI is 20 January 2023.

Students and alumni can enroll in more than 6,000 online courses related to many fields, including business, computer science, information technology, data science, language learning, life sciences, and personal development.

ALSO READ Lahore’s Temperature Drops Below Freezing Point for First Time in Years

These online courses have been drafted by around 100 of Coursera’s partners including Amazon, IBM, Intel, Google, Yale University, Duke University, Imperial College London, and John Hopkins University.

At the successful completion of the course, registered individuals can also get a certificate which can serve as proof for an employer that one is familiar with cutting-edge tools and skills needed for a competitive career globally.