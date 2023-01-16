These Pearl Earrings Have Built-in Wireless Earbuds

The H1 Audio Earrings from Nova Audio are more than just jewelry. These are earbuds that are disguised as large pearl earrings.

The earrings feature two speakers behind the pearls which use directional sound to transmit audio directly into your ears.

ALSO READ Huawei This Smartwatch Can Store and Charge Your Earbuds

According to Nova, the technology allows you to hear your audio while still being aware of your surroundings, similar to Sony’s LinkBuds or Aftershokz’s bone-conduction headphones. They don’t have noise-cancellation properties which could be useful for athletes or anyone who wants to be aware of their surroundings while listening to audio.

Although the earbuds reside outside your ears, their directional technology makes sure no one else can hear your music or calls. The earrings offer up to 3.5 hours of music playback or 2.5 hours of talk time with the help of the four built-in microphones.

The charging case, designed to look like an elegant earring case, provides up to three full charges for a total of 14 hours of listening. The earrings also have a button for controlling audio playback and phone calls. However, the earrings weigh 7.7 grams each and are not suitable for those who are not used to wearing heavy jewelry.

ALSO READ Honor 80 SE and Earbuds 3i with ANC Launched for Only $70

Nova Audio’s audio earrings may be an interesting option for those looking for a combination of audio and fashion. They are not the only brand that has attempted to combine earbuds and fashion, other examples include Planet Beyond’s seashell-shaped in-ear buds that can be customized with accessories and earrings that can be hooked onto AirPods.

The earrings come in gold and silver and cost $753 and $645 respectively. Currently, they are available in Europe, but Nova Audio plans to make them available in the US and Japan at the beginning of this year. Pakistani buyers will likely have to import them from elsewhere.