71% of Applicants Fail Karachi University’s Entry Test

The recent failure of students who had previously passed their intermediate exams with high marks in the admission test for the University of Karachi has raised concerns about the quality of education being provided in the country.

According to data, only 29.19% of the over 10,500 candidates who took the test were successful, with a staggering 70.81% failing. This also included 1,960 students who had previously earned A-1 or A grades in their intermediate exams.

These students were from different education boards in Sindh. Among those who failed, 534 were from the Karachi Board, 255 from the Larkana Board, 213 from the Sukkur Board, 207 from the Hyderabad Board, and 166 each from the MirpurKhas Board and Ziauddin Board.

Former Chairman of the Hyderabad Board and education expert, Dr. Muhammad Memon, expressed shock at the high number of A-1 and A-graders who failed the test, questioning how they had achieved such high marks in their intermediate exams but not in the admission test.

He also noted that blaming the boards alone was not a viable solution and that the entire educational system needed to be reevaluated.

Data from the admission test also revealed that the quality of education in Sindh is lacking, with only 7% of students from the Larkana Board, 7% from the Sukkur Board, 9.2% from the Ziauddin Board, 13% from the Hyderabad Board, 13.41% from the MirpurKhas Board, and 32% from the Karachi Board passing the test.

Secretary of Universities and Boards, Murid Rahimo, also acknowledged the poor quality of education in the province, citing lack of interest and competence among teachers as potential reasons for the low pass rate of only 2% in the CSS exam across the country.