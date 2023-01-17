Emirates to Increase Daily Flights to Hong Kong

Emirates, one of UAE’s top airlines, has announced plans to launch yet another daily flight on the Dubai-Hong Kong route but with a stopover at Bangkok (Thailand).

The upcoming flight, set to be launched on 29 March, will increase Emirates’ operations on this route, giving passengers the option to fly directly to Hong Kong or via Bangkok.

According to the details, the airline will use Airbus A380 for the newly launched flight, EK380. It will take off from Dubai at 10:45 AM (UAE local time) and land in Hong Kong at 10 PM. Meanwhile, the returning aircraft, EK381, will leave Hong Kong at 12:35 AM and arrive in Dubai at 5 AM.

Travelers can book their tickets on the Emirates’ official website or at travel agencies. They are also advised to review entry requirements before making any booking.

ALSO READ Etihad Airways Will Now Fly to Two New European Destinations

Separately, Etihad Airways, another of UAE’s leading airlines, has also announced plans to launch two new European routes this year, Abu Dhabi-Copenhagen (Denmark) and Abu Dhabi-Dusseldorf (Germany).

Reportedly, the new routes will take off on 1 October, with 4 weekly flights to Copenhagen and 3 to Dusseldorf.