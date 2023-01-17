Here’s What 79% UAE Residents Want from Their Social Circle

A recent report by a Dubai-based communications consulting firm, duke+mir, reveals that around 8 out of 10 people, or 79%, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) want their social circle to spend less time on smartphones while hanging out.
According to duke+mir’s Life and Technology 2023 report, 40% of UAE citizens also believe that they use their smartphones excessively and would like to reduce their usage.
The consulting firm surveyed over 1,000 people across the country via YouGov, a public opinion and data company, and asked them for their views on lifestyle and technology in a bid to know more about citizens’ behavior and attitude.
The report also shows that 70% of UAE citizens think that it has become extremely challenging to separate work life and personal life, especially after the coronavirus that forced people to adopt remote work.
Co-founder and Partner at duke+mir, Jonathan Ivan-Duke, concluded that people in UAE struggle to balance their technology use between work, home, and social lives. Citing the data, he advised citizens to exercise better self-control and enjoy face-to-face interaction.