Etihad Airways Will Now Fly to Two New European Destinations

Etihad Airways, Dubai’s leading airline, has announced plans to launch two new routes this year. The routes will connect Abu Dhabi with two European cities, Denmark’s Copenhagen and Germany’s Dusseldorf.

According to the details, the new routes will be launched on 1 October, with 4 weekly flights to Copenhagen and 3 to Dusseldorf. Etihad Airways will operate Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft on these routes, providing one of the most comfortable flying experiences, with 28 seats in Business and 262 seats in Economy.

Speaking about the new destinations, CEO of Etihad Airways Antonoaldo Neves expressed his delight to enter Denmark for the first time and extend to a 3rd city in Germany, providing passengers with more vacation choices.

He also remarked that the flights would debut in the upcoming winter when Europeans can visit Abu Dhabi for its stunning beaches, fantastic entertainment venues, and rich culture. Similarly, winter will be an ideal season for UAE citizens to explore Europe, he noted.