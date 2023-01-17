Islamabad’s Biggest Park Finally Gets a Cycling Track

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reportedly developed a cycling track at Islamabad’s Fatima Jinnah Park in Sector F-9 to promote healthy activity and cater to the increasing number of cyclists in the federal capital.

According to a CDA official, the cycling track has been developed following a request from the Islamabad Cycling Association (ICA).

He said that the civic agency accepted the proposal immediately and began working on this project in collaboration with private-sector experts.

Despite bicycle lanes being part of Islamabad’s 50-year-old Master Plan, they’ve only recently been implemented in the federal capital. Apart from the F-9 Park, others are located on Constitution Avenue, Gomal Road, Faisal Avenue, F-8 Park, and Kachnar Park.

Green Force, an organization of environmentalists, has also been actively pushing for years to make Islamabad a pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city.