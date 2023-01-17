IT Ministry Commences ‘One Office One Light’ Policy At its Offices

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) has commenced implementation of the ‘one office one light’ policy at its offices to curb electricity expenses.

The notification for the commencement of the energy-saving policy was issued today on orders of the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haq.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the minister said the order of the energy-saving policy applies to all offices and institutions under the ambit of the ministry. Aminul Haq emphasized the importance of energy conservation and characterized the aforementioned policy launch as an important step toward addressing economic issues and avoiding time-consuming roadblocks to progress.

“Unnecessary use of electricity at any level is a waste of energy and precious foreign exchange reserves,” he added.

According to the official notification issued last week by MoIT&T, the federal government has decided to avoid the unnecessary use of electricity in public offices in order to save electricity. It has also been decided that only one light will be used in one office and that all unnecessary lights/electric appliances will be kept ‘switched off’.

This position shall be strictly monitored via surprise visits from time to time, the notification read. It also said all organizations of MoIT&T will comply with these directions and “provide [a] certificate to the effect of implementation accordingly”.