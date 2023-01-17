PCB’s Strong Stance Forces Fox Cricket to Delete Scandalous Tweet Against Babar

Fox Cricket has taken down its tweet about the allegations against Babar Azam after PCB’s strong statement against the fake news reporting.

Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its disappointment over the recent controversy surrounding Babar Azam, the team’s captain, that was reported by Fox Cricket. The news outlet had reported that Babar Azam was being accused of allegedly sexting his teammate’s girlfriend after videos and voice recordings went viral. The source of the article was found to be a parody account, which raised questions about the credibility of the platform.

It has been revealed that the screenshots and voice recordings that were used as evidence of the allegations against Babar Azam have proved to be fake. With this, many have claimed that it appears to be a defamation campaign against the team captain and that such attempts to tarnish the reputation of a player should be condemned.

In response to the article, PCB took to Twitter and stated, “As our media partner, you might have considered ignoring such unsubstantiated personal allegations which Babar Azam has not deemed worthy of a response.” The board also emphasized that such false and baseless allegations can harm the reputation of the player and the team.

Welldone @TheRealPCB@FoxCricket has deleted the post following the PCB’s firm reaction but the unsubstantiated & malicious story against the 🇵🇰 captain @babarazam258 is still available on their website. The damage has been half repaired!#PakistanCricket #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/6fZh0nUHk2 — Qadir Khawaja (@iamqadirkhawaja) January 17, 2023

Following the PCB’s strong reaction, Fox Cricket has taken down the post but the incident has raised concerns about the credibility of online news sources and the need for fact-checking before publishing news. Meanwhile, Babar Azam has refrained from commenting on the matter.