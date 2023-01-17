Azhar Ali Announces Future Plans After Retirement

Former Pakistan cricket captain, Azhar Ali, is set to return to county cricket with Worcestershire County Cricket Club for the 2023 season post-retirement from Test cricket.

Azhar Ali, who announced his retirement from Test cricket in December 2022, had a successful season with Worcestershire, mounting runs in both County Championship and the ODI tournament.

Speaking about his future plans, Azhar Ali announced that he will be playing for Worcestershire again this year. He said, “I enjoy playing cricket, I will go and play for Worcestershire this year and try to give my best.” He also revealed that he is currently not thinking about coaching but is open to the option in the future.

Azhar Ali announced his retirement from Test cricket during the England tour of Pakistan, just three matches away from his 100th Test match. With this, he missed out on entering the elite club of only five Pakistani legends so far.

The former captain also expressed his excitement for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). “Like every other PSL fan, I am also very excited about the start of PSL 8. PSL now feels special because it takes place in our country. People enjoy matches by coming to the stadium in large numbers,” he said. It is also expected that Azhar Ali will be a part of the commentary panel for PSL 8.