Punjab Officially Announces Dates for Annual Matric Exams

Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has announced the tentative date for the commencement of matriculation exams under all educational boards in the province.

According to details, matric exams will commence on 1 April 2023, with the first exam of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II.

The date has been confirmed through an official handout of a PBCC meeting held earlier today at its office camped in BISE Lahore.

During the meeting, the PBCC approved the revised schedule of fee/application form submission for the first annual exams of SSC Part I and II.

As per the official handout, all educational boards in the province will be receiving admission forms with a single fee from 20 to 25 January. From 26 January to 6 February, students will be allowed to submit admission forms with double fee.

The boards will charge three times the normal for admission forms submitted from 7 to 14 February. After 14 February, no admission forms will be accepted.