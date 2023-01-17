Sethi Confirms Pakistani Players to Play Next Year’s ILT20

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has stated that Pakistani cricketers will feature in the International League T20 next season.

Sethi assured this to Khalid Ali Zarooi, the vice-chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB), on the occasion of the IL T20 inaugural ceremony in UAE.

Najam Sethi, BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, and board members from other countries were all invited to the UAE-based franchise cricket league’s opening ceremony.

The PCB Chairman also thanked the ECB officials for the invitation, and both parties agreed to collaborate in the future for the betterment of the sport.

ECB officials expressed their delight at Sethi’s presence at the event and assured the PCB of their full support in holding matches in the UAE if necessary.

Najam Sethi also met with members of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and requested a meeting to discuss the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that no Pakistani cricketer has appeared in the inaugural edition of IL T20, which is currently being played in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

It was reported that the then PCB management had asked the ECB for $3 million to release their players for the UAE-based league.