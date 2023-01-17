Shadab Khan Joins Sussex County Cricket Club for This Year’s T20 Blast

Sussex Cricket is delighted to announce the signing of Pakistan international allrounder, Shadab Khan for the 2023 T20 Blast.

Khan, who was appointed Vice-Captain for Pakistan’s limited-over teams in 2021, will join the Sussex Sharks for the entirety of the Blast campaign.

The all-rounder has made 84 T20I appearances for Pakistan, taking 98 wickets, with best figures of 4-8.

Shadab made his T20I debut for Pakistan against the West Indies in 2017 and made his mark instantly, winning man of the match in back-to-back games, taking a total of seven wickets for 21 runs.

In his 38 T20I batting innings, Khan has scored 476 runs at a strike rate of 143.8 and a high score of 52.

Sussex Bowling Coach, James Kirtley, said, “Shadab will provide amazing experience in our middle order, he is someone who has played all around the world and has experienced many situations, which can only benefit our team.”

He really does provide flexibility to our side as he can score runs and take wickets in crucial moments, but more than anything else he is an experienced head that Ravi can go to as captain to look for support when making crucial in-game decisions.

“I know that he will have a massive impact on our team this year,” he added.

Khan has already played 225 domestic T20 matches at the age of 24, accumulating 2088 runs, with a strike rate of 136.91.

Having played for Yorkshire in the Blast last season, Khan is looking forward to following Mushtaq Ahmed and playing for Sussex at The 1st Central County Ground. “I love playing in England. I know Mushtaq Ahmed is a legend at Sussex and it is an honor to follow in his footsteps,” Shadab said.

“Sussex has a proud history and I hope that my skillset will help the team achieve great things in the blast this year,” he further added.