Mohammad Abbas Finally Opens Up on Not Getting Selected Despite Good Numbers

Star Pakistani pacer, Mohammad Abbas, has expressed his disappointment at not being selected for the Test series against England and New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Abbas said that he displayed a satisfactory performance during the County Championship, and then in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022.

ALSO READ PCB Resolves Payment Issues Faced by Players Who Took Part in PJL

The right-arm pacer added that he took 50 wickets in 12 matches for Hampshire County Cricket Club and took two five-wicket hauls in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in six matches.

Abbas went on to say that it is natural for a player to be disappointed after performing well in domestic cricket but not being selected for the national team.

The Sialkot-born cricketer stated that he was confident that after working hard and performing well in the domestic circuit, he will be given a chance.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Once Again in the Running for Big Role in PCB

The 32-year-old cricketer added that he had a two-year contract with Hampshire County Club and the club has extended his contract for two more years.

“I will continue my hard work. It’s not just me, I have to work hard and perform and I will continue to do that,” Abbas added.

Abbas further stated that he is not in competition with any teammate bowler and that he will try to do better than what he did in 2022.

Mohammad Abbas also said that fast bowlers have to work on their fitness and for that, it is necessary to participate in domestic cricket.