Here’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter-Finals Schedule

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has entered the business end as eight teams have booked their place in the quarter-finals of the mega-event.

Netherlands was the first side to secure a quarter-final berth as they defeated the USA by 3-1 in the opening match of the Round of 16. The Oranje were sensational as Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored past Matt Turner in the first half of the match. USA pulled one goal back before Denzel Dumfries scored the third goal to put the game to bed.

ALSO READ 2022 FIFA World Cup: 16 Teams Progress to Knockout Stages

The Netherlands will face Lionel Messi-led Argentina in the quarter-final. Messi inspired Argentina to a hard-fought victory over Australia in their first knock-out match in the competition.

Defending champions, France, will face England in the next round as both sides registered comprehensive wins over Poland and Senegal respectively.

Five-time champions, Brazil, defeated South Korea by 4-1, courtesy of goals by Vinicius Jr, Neymar, Richarlison, and Lucas Paqueta. Brazil will face Croatia in the quarter-final as the Kockasti defeated Japan on penalties in a thrilling encounter.

Morocco was the surprise entrant in the quarter-final as they shocked Spain in the Round of 16. The match ended 0-0 as both sides were unable to break the deadlock after extra time. Morocco’s keeper, Yassine Bounou, was the star of the show as he saved three penalties to help Morocco qualify for their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarter-final.

ALSO READ Qatar Set to Dismantle 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadium

Portugal was the last team to book their spot in the next round after they dismantled Switzerland by 6-1 in the Round of 16. Goncalo Ramos was the star of the show as he scored a brilliant hat trick to break Swiss hearts.

Here is the quarter-final schedule:

Fixture Date Time Venue Croatia vs Brazil 9 December 8:00 PM Education City Stadium Netherlands vs Argentina 10 December 12:00 AM Lusail Stadium Morocco vs Portugal 10 December 8:00 PM Al Thumama Stadium France vs England 11 December 12:00 AM Al Bayt Stadium

*Pakistan Standard Time

The winner of Croatia vs. Brazil will face the winner of Netherlands vs. Argentina in the semi-final while Morocco vs Portugal’s winner will face the winner of France vs. England in the other semi-final.